On the Move: Wells Fargo recruits three advisers

Oct 17 Wells Fargo Advisors LLC (WFC.N) has hired three advisers in the Midwest who last year generated nearly $3 million in combined revenue, the firm said on Monday.

Robert Iorii Sr. and Robert Iorii Jr. have joined Wells Fargo's Oak Brook, Illinois office, after more than a decade in the industry. The two, who collectively manage about $150 million in assets, had previously worked for UBS Financial Services (UBS.N) and Citigroup Global Markets (C.N) before that.

Iorii Jr., who began his career in 1991, had also worked at Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc.

In Woodbury, adviser Joseph Jaworski has joined Wells Fargo from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney after serving at Morgan Stanley (MS.N) since 2005. Jaworski manages about $152 million in assets. Jaworski had previously started at Citigroup Global Markets in the early 90s and has served in the industry for nearly three decades.

