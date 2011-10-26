ON THE MOVE: Wells Fargo hires former MSSB team

Oct 26 Wells Fargo Advisors (WFC.N) has hired a former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney (MS.N) team who last year generated more than $1.4 million in client assets, the firm said on Wednesday.

Aaron Parthemer and Sylvester King have joined Wells' office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The two, who collectively manage more than $246 million in assets, have been registered with the firm since Friday.

Parthemer and King are registered advisers with the NFL Players Association and have about 50 professional athletes among their clients.

