Wells Fargo waives October mortgage fees for late payers

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters)p - If you are late on your
mortgage payment to Wells Fargo Corp this month, the
bank is giving you a break.
Wells, the largest home mortgage lender in the United
States, will not assess late fees on borrowers who missed their
payment deadlines in deference to the 16-day government
shutdown from Oct. 1 to Oct. 16, a bank spokesman said
Thursday.
Wells has not formally announced the waiver.
The spokesman declined to say how much it collects in late
charges in an average month.
The San Francisco-based company processes the paperwork on
about 12 million loans, and assesses late fees according to the
size of the loan and its interest rate. A typical late charge on
a $200,000 20-year mortgage with a 3.3 percent interest rate
would be about $24, according to one statement reviewed by
Reuters.
An array of banks and credit unions had announced when
Congress failed to agree on funding the government at the end of
September that they would offer low- or no-rate temporary loans
to government workers affected by the shutdown. They also said
they would consider "forbearance" on credit card loans and other
payments, but the issue faded in importance when Congress
decided after two weeks to approve temporary funding.
Some large banks that ran into credit problems during the
financial crisis consulted with regulators to get permission for
the programs. The Wells spokesman said it was not required to do
so.
Wells dominates the U.S. mortgage landscape, although its
lending and servicing portfolios are getting smaller. The bank
made $80 billion in home loans last quarter, down from $139
billion a year earlier as mortgage refinancings fell because of
rising long-term interest rates.
The bank said on Oct. 17 that it is cutting 925 mortgage
jobs as a result of slower activity.
Bank of America Corp., which lost $1 billion in its
mortgage business during the third quarter, said Thursday it
expects to cut 3,000 mortgage-related jobs by
yearend