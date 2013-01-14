Wells Fargo loses $1.4 mln raiding case against Stifel Nicolaus

METALS-London copper slips on mounting geopolitical concerns
MELBOURNE, April 10 London copper eased on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions blunted appetite for risk and lifted the dollar, eroding the purchasing power of commodity buyers.
Jan 14 A unit of Wells Fargo & Co lost a $1.4 million securities arbitration case against Stifel Nicolaus & Co, whom it alleged improperly recruited a group of brokers from a New York City area branch office, according to a ruling.
The decision by a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority panel, dated Sunday, ends a long dispute that began in 2009 and played out during 24 days of hearings, according to the ruling. Wells Fargo Advisors also named a total of 18 Stifel advisers as respondents in the case, which started as three separate cases that were later combined.
A Wells Fargo spokesman declined to comment.
At issue in the case is a practice known as "raiding," according to the ruling. A raiding claim is typically made when a firm loses 30 percent to 40 percent of the production - the amount brokers generate in revenue during a year - from a branch office in one swoop or over a short period of time, say lawyers.
Wells Fargo also alleged, among other things, that the brokers and Stifel interfered with its business relationships and breached their employment contracts. But experts say there can be a fine line between smart recruiting and raiding.
The saga pre-dates Wells Fargo's acquisition of Wachovia Corp in 2008. Wachovia, which purchased AG Edwards Inc in 2008, agreed to move its brokerage business to St. Louis from Richmond, Virginia, as part of the deal. Later, in the depths of the financial crisis, Wells Fargo purchased Wachovia.
Stifel, a unit of Stifel Financial Corp, is also based in St. Louis. Dozens of AG Edwards brokers, managers and support staff defected to the cross-town rival after Wachovia announced it was buying AG Edwards, a firm with more than 7,000 brokers that was founded in 1887.
Wachovia responded with a string of arbitration claims against Stifel and individual brokers and managers. Most have been resolved to date in Stifel's favor. FINRA panels, in two cases, also awarded legal fees to Stifel.
"This case continues to underscore that people are free to work at the place of their choosing," said Ron Kruszewski, chairman and chief executive of Stifel Financial.
The FINRA panel, as is typical, did not include the reasons for its decision in the ruling.
MELBOURNE, April 10 London copper eased on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions blunted appetite for risk and lifted the dollar, eroding the purchasing power of commodity buyers.
SINGAPORE/CHIBA, April 7 Asian spot LNG prices edged higher this week, albeit from low levels, as tight production supported a market undergoing fundamental changes amid a surge in new sellers and buyers.
April 10 Gold inched down on Monday after hitting a 5-month high in the previous session, weighed down by a stronger dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,251.91 per ounce by 0115 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged down 0.3 percent to $1,253.90. * Spot gold hit its highest since Nov. 10 at $1,270.46 on Friday and crossed the 200-day moving average. But, it failed to close above that key resistance level. * The dollar index