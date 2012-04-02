UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo opens business for the ultra-wealthy

* Abbot Downing combines two Wells wealth management units
* New business has $32.9 billion in client assets
* Abbot Downing chief says he plans to expand employee base
By Ashley Lau
April 2 Wells Fargo & Co opened its new
Abbot Downing business on Monday, merging two of its wealth
management units under a new brand it hopes will expand its
market share of America's richest families.
The new business, catering to ultra-high-net-worth
individuals and families with $50 million or more in investable
assets, resulted from the combination of Wells' Family Wealth
unit and its Lowry Hill subsidiary. The name Abbot Downing comes
from the 19th-century New Hampshire builder of the stagecoaches
that have come to represent Wells Fargo.
Since Wells first publicly announced the planned merger last
November, the combined business has grown 20 percent to $32.9
billion in client assets under management. In those five months,
the group added five billionaires and 13 individuals with $100
million or more in investable assets to its client base, said
Jim Steiner, Abbot Downing's president.
"We've had new success in bringing in new foundation
assets," Steiner said. "People are leaving more money to
foundations and endowments."
He said the biggest drivers of new wealth have been cash
from the sale of company stakes through initial public offerings
and mergers and acquisitions.
Steiner estimated that about 10,000 households in the United
States have $50 million or more in investable assets. In an
October study of 72 multifamily advising firms, the average
client asset size was $48.4 million, according to research and
consulting firm Family Wealth Alliance.
Abbot Downing has just under 600 client relationships,
including multiple families across generations.
PSYCHOLOGISTS, TOO
Steiner said the decision to rebrand the combined business
was meant to establish a small-firm feel. Wells intended to
distinguish its family wealth business from that of other bigger
competitors, like the $62.4 billion Bessemer Trust. Abbot
Downing was aiming to keep a client-to-adviser ratio of
15-to-one, which Steiner said was low.
"Their biggest challenge will be to differentiate themselves
from others," said Tom Livergood, founder of Family Wealth
Alliance.
The family wealth management industry is highly fragmented,
Livergood said, because of the wide-ranging needs of its clients
-- including traditional wealth investment management, as well
as wealth succession planning.
Abbot Downing has four divisions: an asset management
division, a private banking channel, a combined trust and
fiduciary service, and a group that addresses family psychology
and governance.
There are about 300 Abbot Downing employees working in 16
offices across the United States. Steiner said the firm would be
hiring senior portfolio managers, analysts, relationship
managers and planners.
The new business is the fourth under Wells' Wealth,
Brokerage and Retirement Group umbrella, which also includes an
institutional business, a private bank and a brokerage arm.