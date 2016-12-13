CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Prudential stops distribution of policy sold through Wells Fargo

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show Prudential
Dec 12 U.S. insurer Prudential Financial Inc
said on Monday it had suspended the distribution of a
low-cost life insurance policy through Wells Fargo & Co,
pending a review of how the product was sold by the bank.
California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones told Reuters on
Monday he had ordered an investigation into allegations, the
latest regarding Wells Fargo's sales practices, that retail
bankers signed up customers for life insurance policies from
Prudential without their permission.
The New Jersey Division of Insurance is also investigating,
according to a Prudential spokesman and a news release from
Jones's office. Spokesmen for the New Jersey office had no
immediate comment.
The allegations are part of a wrongful termination lawsuit
filed by three former managers in Prudential's corporate
investigation division. The lawsuit was filed in New Jersey
state court last week.
A class action suit against Prudential was also filed Monday
in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on
behalf of Wells Fargo customers who say they were unknowingly
signed up for Prudential policies.
Prudential spokesman Scot Hoffman said the insurer is "in
active discussions with the New Jersey Department of Insurance"
about its review of the product Prudential sells through Wells
Fargo, called MyTerm, and is responding to the regulators'
requests for information.
Regarding the class action suit, Hoffman said "Prudential
believes the suit is totally without merit and will vigorously
defend itself."
Separately, Wells Fargo & Co said on Monday it has
suspended referrals of renters' insurance to another carrier,
pending a review of how the products were sold by the bank.
Wells Fargo spokesman Mark Folk declined to name the Wells
Fargo partner that sells renter's insurance, but the bank's
website indicates it offers the policies through Assurant Inc
. An Assurant spokeswoman said the company did not
comment on clients.
Wells Fargo's sales practices have been under a spotlight
since September when regulators ordered the bank to pay $190
million in fines and restitution to settle charges that its
employees opened as many as 2 million deposit and credit card
accounts without customers' permission.
Prudential has worked with Wells Fargo since 2014 to sell
the term insurance policy, known as MyTerm, to the bank's retail
customers.
Wells Fargo employees were meant to direct customers to
either self-service kiosks in branches or online to buy the
insurance, without getting into specifics about the products
because bankers are not licensed to sell insurance.
Customer responses in a survey conducted last year did not
indicate potential fraudulent activity, Prudential said.
Prudential also said it had asked for Wells Fargo's
assistance in gathering all the necessary facts.
Former Wells Fargo employees have blamed the San
Francisco-based bank's high-pressure sales environment for its
role in creating unauthorized accounts.
Some state and local governments have also suspended
business with Wells Fargo, including the Pennsylvania Treasury
Department.
