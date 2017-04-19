U.S. regulator knocks its own handling of Wells Fargo sales scandal

| WASHINGTON, April 19
WASHINGTON, April 19 Wells Fargo & Co
and its U.S. bank regulator discussed complaints of
high-pressure sales tactics as early as 2010 but officials took
no action for years, according to a regulator's review of the
scandal.
Bank examiners "failed to follow-up on significant complaint
management and sales practices issues," according to an
unpublished, internal review by the Office of the Comptroller of
the Currency that was seen by Reuters.
The report ends a seven-month evaluation of how the OCC
failed to halt a phony accounts scandal in which thousands of
Wells Fargo employees created as many as 2 million customer
accounts without their consent.
The OCC review recommends nine changes to internal process
to better detect and address such scandals. Whistleblowers will
have a more direct line to senior officials under one change,
the document says.
