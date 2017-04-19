UPDATE 2-U.S. regulator knocks its own handling of Wells Fargo sales scandal

(Adds background)
By Patrick Rucker and Pete Schroeder
WASHINGTON, April 19 Wells Fargo & Co
and its U.S. bank regulator discussed complaints of
high-pressure sales tactics as early as 2010 but officials took
no action for years, according to the regulator's review of the
scandal.
Bank examiners "failed to follow-up on significant complaint
management and sales practices issues," according to an internal
review from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency which
oversees many national banks.
The report released on Wednesday ended a seven-month
evaluation of how the OCC failed to halt a scandal in which
thousands of Wells Fargo employees created as many as 2 million
customer accounts without their consent.
The Wells Fargo board of directors was alerted in 2005 that
bank tellers were being fired because they created phantom
accounts, according to the report.
Five years later, Wells Fargo and bank examiners met to
discuss what was motivating bank tellers to continue to create
accounts without customer authorization.
There were 700 cases of whistleblower complaints from Wells
Fargo employees at that time, the report said.
In that January 2010 meeting, Carrie Tolstedt, the former
head of community banking, credited Wells Fargo's internal
controls for catching the fraud.
"The primary reason for the high number of complaints is
that the culture encourages valid complaints which are then
investigated and appropriately addressed," the report said of
Tolstedt's explanation.
Wells Fargo has laid much blame for the scandal at
Tolstedt's feet.
A company-sponsored report released early this month said
Tolstedt stood by while abusive sales practices multiplied.
A lawyer for Tolstedt has said the former executive was
being used as a scapegoat for broader problems at the bank. The
lawyer, Enu Mainigi of Williams & Connelly LLP, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.
The OCC review recommended nine changes to internal
processes to better detect and address such scandals.
Whistleblowers will have a more direct line to senior officials
under one change, the document said.
Earlier this year, the OCC fired its most senior Wells Fargo
examiner.
U.S. state insurance regulators on Wednesday pointed to the
Wells Fargo scandal to bolster their view that the U.S.
government should not take on a broader role in overseeing the
insurance industry.
“States know best what is happening within our own unique
borders,” said Maria Vullo, superintendent of the New York State
Department of Financial Services, at an event in Washington.
