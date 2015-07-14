Wells Fargo has appetite for more GE Capital assets

| NEW YORK, July 14
NEW YORK, July 14 Wells Fargo & Co said
Tuesday it is looking at more financial assets being unloaded by
General Electric's GE Capital unit after it bought $9
billion of real estate loans from the conglomerate.
Portions of GE's $74 billion Commercial Loans and Leases
portfolio that are up for sale now "fit nicely with the
businesses at Wells Fargo," CFO John Shrewsberry said in an
interview following the bank's second quarter earnings report
Tuesday.
Shrewsberry also singled out GE's railcar leasing business,
saying it might complement Wells Fargo's railcar leasing
division, First Union Rail. "There's a possibility that some
portion of that makes sense for Wells Fargo," he said.
The bank's interest in GE Capital's commercial loan and
leases has been reported by Reuters and other media outlets, but
Tuesday was the first time that bank executives confirmed their
involvement on the record.
Even if the bank does not win these assets, it may finance
the winners' purchases, he added. Wells Fargo bought $9 billion
of commercial real estate loans from GE Capital in the second
quarter, and provided $4 billion of financing to Blackstone,
which also bought a portfolio of the loans.
Other GE assets that have not yet been put formally on the
block may also be of interest, Shrewsberry said. He declined to
name other specific assets.
In April, GE announced the sale of some $200 billion in GE
Capital assets as it moves away from finance and focuses on its
industrial businesses.
In a call with analysts on Tuesday, Shrewsberry said Wells
Fargo might slow down on returning capital to shareholders
through moves like share buybacks if it saw the right
opportunity to buy good assets.
While Wells Fargo looks at potential acquisitions, CEO John
Stumpf made clear on the analyst call that bidding on assets is
not the bank's biggest priority now.
"We love this opportunity to do the GE thing, but organic
growth is still the main part of the way we grow," he said.
A GE spokeswoman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York, editing by Dan Wilchins
and Andrew Hay)