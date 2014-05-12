ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo Advisors hires team from Morgan Stanley

European shares firm as earnings, M&A back in play
LONDON, April 25 Deal-making and earnings underpinned European stock markets on Tuesday as focus shifted back to fundamentals and away from politics, for now.
May 12 Wells Fargo Advisors said it hired a team of financial advisers from Morgan Stanley.
The Lev Sher Group of Wells Fargo Advisors comprises Norman Lev and Glen Sher, managing directors-investment, and Michael Jeshiva, vice president-investment officer.
The team managed more than $236 million in client assets and had fees and commissions of more than $2 million. The team joined Wells Fargo Advisors' Woodbury branch, Long Island, New York this month.
A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment on the departure.
Wells Fargo Advisors is a non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Co (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
LONDON, April 25 Deal-making and earnings underpinned European stock markets on Tuesday as focus shifted back to fundamentals and away from politics, for now.
April 25 Canada's Teck Resources Ltd , North America's largest producer of steelmaking coal, reported a surge in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, lifted by significantly higher prices for the commodity, and increased prices of zinc and copper.
SYDNEY, April 25 Copper reversed early losses in Asia on Tuesday to trade higher on the back of strong regional equities markets that broadened investor appeal for cyclical assets such as industrial commodities.