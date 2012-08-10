ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo adds broker teams to independent unit

Aug 10 Wells Fargo & Co added two veteran adviser teams to its independent brokerage division in July, expanding its broker force in Connecticut and Utah.

The advisers, who managed about $225 million in client assets at their old firms, came from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Citizens Bank. They joined Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, or "FiNet," the company's broker-dealer division catering to independent advisers who also function as business owners.

"We're used to the wirehouse model, and FiNet offered us the ability to keep that model and yet stay independent," said Richard Schofield, who moved to Wells from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney with his son and fellow adviser Dustin Schofield.

The biggest U.S. brokerages, such as Wells Fargo Advisors and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, are often considered "wirehouse" brokerages because of their ties to large Wall Street banks that offer access to proprietary investment products, research and technology. Bank of America's Merrill Lynch and UBS's Wealth Management Americas unit are in that category.

The senior Schofield, a three-decade industry veteran, worked at Merrill Lynch earlier in his career.

He and his son managed more than $128 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. After their office branch in the small town of St. George, Utah, was set to close because of consolidation of branches at the firm, the advisers decided to move. They formed the Schofield Group Investment Management team at Wells and now run their own practice.

"Now that we are business owners, our clients respect us more and can relate to us better," said the younger Schofield, noting that many of his clients are business owners themselves.

Also on the move, advisers Jayme Lemaire and Jamie Nowakowski joined Wells in Connecticut from CCO Investment Services Corp, the broker-dealer affiliated with Citizens Bank. The advisers managed more than $96 million in client assets at CCO and generated $1.1 million in annual production. They formed the JayPex Financial Group in Uncasville, Connecticut.

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo, which also has a traditional employee broker-dealer and banking division, has the third-largest U.S. brokerage by client assets, after Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Merrill Lynch.

The brokerage business, based in St. Louis, has more than 15,000 advisers with $1.2 trillion in client assets among its brokerage subsidiaries. Roughly $56 billion of those assets came from its independent unit, which now has more than 1,100 owners and advisers in nearly 550 practices.

So far this year, Wells has added at least 86 veteran advisers who managed more than $9.7 billion in client assets at their old firms, based on moves tracked by Reuters. Many of the new hires joined the company through FiNet.