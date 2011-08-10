Wells Fargo buys Bank of Ireland's $1.4 bln real estate loans-WSJ

Earnings push European shares higher, Storebrand and Aberdeen lead
LONDON, Feb 8 European shares rose on Wednesday led by mining stocks and financials on a heavy day for regional corporate results.
Aug 10 Wells Fargo & Co won a bid for Bank of Ireland's $1.4 billion U.S. commercial real estate loan portfolio, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The 25 loans are backed primarily by commercial real estate in New York, Boston and Washington, and are classified as performing, the Journal said.
The loans were sold at close to face value, the people told the paper.
A spokesman for Wells Fargo, the fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets, declined to comment to the Journal. Wells Fargo could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.
Bank of Ireland was told to raise 4.2 billion euros ($5.9 billion) in additional core Tier 1 capital following stress tests required under the terms of the 85 billion euro EU-IMF bailout Ireland received last year. ($1 = 0.703 Euros) (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Frederik Richter)
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.