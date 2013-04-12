版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 12日 星期五 20:02 BJT

BRIEF-Wells Fargo shares down 1.1 pct premarket after results

NEW YORK, April 12 Wells Fargo & Co : * Shares down 1.1 percent in premarket trading after results

