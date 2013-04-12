BRIEF-Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf says U.S. does not need additional regulation on big banks

UPDATE 4-Krispy Kreme-owner JAB to buy bakery chain Panera Bread
* JAB is world's No.1 pure-play coffee maker by volume (Adds Breakingviews link)
April 12 Wells Fargo & Co : * CEO John Stumpf says U.S. does not need additional regulation on big banks * Stumpf speaking on conference call * Stumpf says big banks have "unique capabilities" to help economy but no bank
should be too big to fail * Wells CFO Tim Sloan says bank does not have plans to retain more first
mortgages on balance sheet but can if desired * Sloan: mortgage originations will remain 'reasonably strong' given increase
in mortgages for home purchases * Stumpf: potential acquisitions aren't expected to be "huge draw" on capital
* JAB is world's No.1 pure-play coffee maker by volume (Adds Breakingviews link)
April 5 Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power Inc said Amazon.com Inc had acquired the right to buy up to 23 percent of the company and that it would supply batteries to power forklifts used by the online retailer in its warehouses.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 5 Taser International Inc , maker of the eponymous device used by police to stun and incapacitate a person temporarily, is changing its name to Axon as it pushes further into the software business.