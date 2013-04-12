BRIEF-Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf says U.S. does not need additional regulation on big banks

April 12 Wells Fargo & Co : * CEO John Stumpf says U.S. does not need additional regulation on big banks * Stumpf speaking on conference call * Stumpf says big banks have "unique capabilities" to help economy but no bank

should be too big to fail * Wells CFO Tim Sloan says bank does not have plans to retain more first

mortgages on balance sheet but can if desired * Sloan: mortgage originations will remain 'reasonably strong' given increase

in mortgages for home purchases * Stumpf: potential acquisitions aren't expected to be "huge draw" on capital