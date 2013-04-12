版本:
BRIEF-Wells Fargo CFO Tim Sloan says "bullish" on mortgage business but revenue and margins likely to come down

April 12 Wells Fargo & Co : * CFO tim sloan says "bullish" on mortgage business but revenue and margins

likely to come down * Executives speaking on conference call * Sloan: Wells likely to buy more than the 120 million shares of its stock that

it bought back last year * Sloan: tax rate likely to be higher in future quarters * Sloan: HARP mortgage program continuation positive, but doesn't expect

another 'wave' of refinancings * Wells CEO Stumpf says bank will look to continue selling credit-impaired

loans

