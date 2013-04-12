BRIEF-Wells Fargo CFO Tim Sloan says "bullish" on mortgage business but revenue and margins likely to come down

UPDATE 4-Krispy Kreme-owner JAB to buy bakery chain Panera Bread
* JAB is world's No.1 pure-play coffee maker by volume (Adds Breakingviews link)
April 12 Wells Fargo & Co : * CFO tim sloan says "bullish" on mortgage business but revenue and margins
likely to come down * Executives speaking on conference call * Sloan: Wells likely to buy more than the 120 million shares of its stock that
it bought back last year * Sloan: tax rate likely to be higher in future quarters * Sloan: HARP mortgage program continuation positive, but doesn't expect
another 'wave' of refinancings * Wells CEO Stumpf says bank will look to continue selling credit-impaired
loans
* JAB is world's No.1 pure-play coffee maker by volume (Adds Breakingviews link)
April 5 Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power Inc said Amazon.com Inc had acquired the right to buy up to 23 percent of the company and that it would supply batteries to power forklifts used by the online retailer in its warehouses.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 5 Taser International Inc , maker of the eponymous device used by police to stun and incapacitate a person temporarily, is changing its name to Axon as it pushes further into the software business.