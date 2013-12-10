BRIEF-Wells Fargo expects to request higher dividend in 2014

BRIEF-Hostess Brands announces launch of public offering by selling stockholders
* Hostess Brands, Inc. announces launch of public offering by selling stockholders
Dec 10 Wells Fargo & Co CEO John Stumpf said at an investor conference in New York: * the bank expects to request a higher dividend, more share buybacks from the Federal Reserve in 2014 * "abnormally good" credit quality could continue for longer than many expect
* Halyard Health - On April 7, jury found Kimberly-Clark liable for $3.9 million in compensatory damages for Microcool* Surgical Gowns case
