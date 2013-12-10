版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 10日 星期二

BRIEF-Wells Fargo expects to request higher dividend in 2014

Dec 10 Wells Fargo & Co CEO John Stumpf said at an investor conference in New York: * the bank expects to request a higher dividend, more share buybacks from the Federal Reserve in 2014 * "abnormally good" credit quality could continue for longer than many expect
