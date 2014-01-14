版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 15日 星期三 00:18 BJT

BRIEF-Wells Fargo expects more declines in mortgage banking

Jan 14 On an earnings conference call with analysts, Wells Fargo & Co executives said they: * Expect Q1 2014 mortgage originations to decline from Q4 2013 levels * Requested to return more capital to shareholders in ccar process * Do not expect a material impact on future earnings from volcker rule
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐