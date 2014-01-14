BRIEF-Wells Fargo expects more declines in mortgage banking

BRIEF-Nielsen Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* Nielsen reports 1st quarter 2017 results and increases quarterly dividend 10%
Jan 14 On an earnings conference call with analysts, Wells Fargo & Co executives said they: * Expect Q1 2014 mortgage originations to decline from Q4 2013 levels * Requested to return more capital to shareholders in ccar process * Do not expect a material impact on future earnings from volcker rule
HOUSTON/CARACAS, April 25 As political turmoil in Venezuela persists, oil firms including Norwegian major Statoil ASA and Spain's Repsol SA have further reduced their already-dwindling ranks of expatriate employees in the country, sources familiar with the situation said.
* stockholders approved 2016 compensation of company's executives named in its proxy statement