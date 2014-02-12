BRIEF-Wells Fargo expects lower net interest income

BRIEF-Fox News has decided Bill O' Reilly has to go - New York Magazine, citing sources
Feb 12 Wells Fargo & Co CFO Tim Sloan said at an investor conference on Wednesday: * Wells Fargo expects net interest income to fall in Q1 2014 due to 2 fewer days in quarter * Wells Fargo needs to plan for deposit outflows as economic growth continues * Wells Fargo has "more than adequate" liquidity to offset deposit outflows
BRUSSELS, April 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.