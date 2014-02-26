BRIEF-Wells Fargo lowers litigation loss estimate

BRIEF-Actelion says J&J deal on track to close towards end of Q2
* Publication of the definitive notice of the end result of actelion tender offer
Feb 26 Wells Fargo & Co said in its annual report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday: * The bank lowered the range of possible losses over litigation reserves to $951 million from $1 billion at the end of the third quarter
* Frontline has today filed a complaint in Marshall Islands against DHT Holdings
BEIJING, April 27 Didi Chuxing, China's top ride-hailing firm, is set to raise a $5 billion funding round that values the company at about $50 billion.