公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 27日

BRIEF-Wells Fargo lowers litigation loss estimate

Feb 26 Wells Fargo & Co said in its annual report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday: * The bank lowered the range of possible losses over litigation reserves to $951 million from $1 billion at the end of the third quarter
