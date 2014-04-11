版本:
BRIEF-Wells Fargo share count to fall in 2014

April 11 Wells Fargo & Co CFO said on a Friday conference call with analysts: * The bank's share count should decline in each quarter of 2014 on anticipated buybacks * Final liquidity rules should not have material impact on future net

income * Investors should not anticipate any changes in long-term debt levels to comply with new rules * The leverage ratio at parent company is "comfortably above" 7 percent
