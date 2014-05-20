BRIEF-Wells Fargo updates payout targets

May 20 Wells Fargo & Co chief financial officer John Shrewsberry said on Tuesday at the bank's investor day: * Wells Fargo will target a net payout ratio of between 55 and 75 percent * The bank's net payout ratio in 2013 was 34 percent * Net payout ratio includes common stock dividends and share repurchases minus

new issuance * Wells Fargo can boost payouts because it is at long-term capital requirements, can generate organic capital * Expects mortgage production revenue to stabilize