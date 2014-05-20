BRIEF-Wells Fargo updates payout targets

NextEra shares could return 20 percent over next 12 months -Barron's
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
May 20 Wells Fargo & Co chief financial officer John Shrewsberry said on Tuesday at the bank's investor day: * Wells Fargo will target a net payout ratio of between 55 and 75 percent * The bank's net payout ratio in 2013 was 34 percent * Net payout ratio includes common stock dividends and share repurchases minus
new issuance * Wells Fargo can boost payouts because it is at long-term capital requirements, can generate organic capital * Expects mortgage production revenue to stabilize
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
April 30 A union representing 1,200 U.S. air maintenance workers at United Parcel Service Inc turned up pressure on the company on Sunday to settle a three-year contract dispute, saying it would seek clearance to strike.
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319