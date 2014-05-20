BRIEF-Wells Fargo mortgage unit to be profitable in '14

NextEra shares could return 20 percent over next 12 months -Barron's
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
May 20 Wells Fargo & Co Home Loan president Mike Heid said on Tuesday at the bank's investor day: * Expects mortgage production business to be profitable in 2014, but lower than
2013 * Expects mortgage volumes to rise in Q2 2014 from Q1
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
April 30 A union representing 1,200 U.S. air maintenance workers at United Parcel Service Inc turned up pressure on the company on Sunday to settle a three-year contract dispute, saying it would seek clearance to strike.
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319