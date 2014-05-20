版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 21日 星期三

BRIEF-Wells Fargo sets higher margin target for wealth unit

May 20 Wells Fargo & Co 's Wealth, Brokerage and Retirement executive David Carroll said on Tuesday at the bank's investor day: * The unit is increasing its target for pretax margin to 25% from 22% previously
