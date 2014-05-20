BRIEF-Wells Fargo lowers loan loss expectations

NextEra shares could return 20 percent over next 12 months -Barron's
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
May 20 Wells Fargo & Co chief risk officer Mike Loughlin said on Tuesday at the bank's investor day: * Expects rate of credit improvement to slow in coming quarters * Expects normalized loan loss rates to be 75 to 80 basis points, down from 100
basis previously laid out * Cyber threats are biggest risk currently facing bank
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
April 30 A union representing 1,200 U.S. air maintenance workers at United Parcel Service Inc turned up pressure on the company on Sunday to settle a three-year contract dispute, saying it would seek clearance to strike.
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319