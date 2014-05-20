版本:
BRIEF-Wells Fargo lowers loan loss expectations

May 20 Wells Fargo & Co chief risk officer Mike Loughlin said on Tuesday at the bank's investor day: * Expects rate of credit improvement to slow in coming quarters * Expects normalized loan loss rates to be 75 to 80 basis points, down from 100

basis previously laid out * Cyber threats are biggest risk currently facing bank
