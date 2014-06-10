版本:
BRIEF-Wells Fargo CFO says new mortgage rules are "constraining factor"

June 10 Wells Fargo & Co chief financial officer John Shrewsberry said at an investor conference on Tuesday: * new mortgage rules are "constraining factor" for less creditworthy

borrowers * qualified mortgage rule will likely not affect overall production

volume * Wells Fargo's decision to ease standards on government-backed mortgages will have little effect on overall volumes
