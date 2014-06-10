BRIEF-Wells Fargo CFO says new mortgage rules are "constraining factor"

BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce completion of merger
June 10 Wells Fargo & Co chief financial officer John Shrewsberry said at an investor conference on Tuesday: * new mortgage rules are "constraining factor" for less creditworthy
borrowers * qualified mortgage rule will likely not affect overall production
volume * Wells Fargo's decision to ease standards on government-backed mortgages will have little effect on overall volumes
BRUSSELS, April 28 EU antitrust regulators scrapped on Friday an investigation into Faurecia, Germany's Eberspaecher Group and TenneCo of the United States, three years after raiding the auto suppliers and others on suspicion of anti-competitive practices.
NEW YORK, April 28 Pacific Investment Management Co on Friday liquidated its RAE Worldwide Fundamental Advantage PLUS Fund, a global-neutral fund which had reached more than $4 billion in assets under management in 2014, according to the Newport Beach, Calif's website.