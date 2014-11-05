版本:
BRIEF-Wells Fargo says in talks to settle US lawsuit over insured mortgage loans

Nov 5 Wells Fargo & Co : * Is in settlement talks with the federal housing administration over mortgage

insurance claims: filing
