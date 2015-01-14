BRIEF-Wells Fargo has not braced itself for energy losses

BRIEF-ARES Management LP says qtrly GAAP loss per common unit of $0.58
Jan 14 Wells Fargo & Co Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry said on a Wednesday earnings call with analysts: * The bank did not set aside any money in Q4 for energy loans that may go bad given lower oil prices * Q1 2015 mortgage volume is expected to be similar to Q4 2014 * Wells Fargo holds $1.5 billion in energy-related corporate securities in trading and investment portfolios
* BMC Stock Holdings Inc Announces 2017 first quarter results
* Haemonetics Corp- fourth quarter fiscal 2017 revenue of $228.1 million, down 6pct compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016