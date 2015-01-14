版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 15日 星期四 00:19 BJT

BRIEF-Wells Fargo has not braced itself for energy losses

Jan 14 Wells Fargo & Co Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry said on a Wednesday earnings call with analysts: * The bank did not set aside any money in Q4 for energy loans that may go bad given lower oil prices * Q1 2015 mortgage volume is expected to be similar to Q4 2014 * Wells Fargo holds $1.5 billion in energy-related corporate securities in trading and investment portfolios
