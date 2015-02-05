版本:
BRIEF-Wells Fargo to pay $4 mln to resolve NY State charges over credit card accounts

Feb 5 Wells Fargo & Co : * New York says Wells Fargo & Co to pay $4 million for violations on

credit card accounts at former affiliate * Ny governor cuomo says Wells Fargo to pay $2 million penalty, $2 million

restitution * New York says the Wells Fargo affiliate illegally took interests in

borrowers' homes in exchange for extending credit for routine credit card

purchases
