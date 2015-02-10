版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 11日 星期三 00:43 BJT

BRIEF-Wells Fargo unhappy with TLAC proposal

Feb 10 Wells Fargo & Co Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry said at a Tuesday investor conference: * The bank is "not fully satisfied" with justification for the proposed total loss absorbing capacity buffers * A review of energy portfolio could result in credit downgrades given fall in oil prices * Consumer savings on lower gasoline prices not translating into a proportional increase in spending * Fed's rate-rising cycle could be slower and longer than previous ones

