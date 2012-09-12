BRIEF-Former Wells Fargo chair dick kovacevich says on cnbc that he resisted taking tarp in 2008 because it would crash market

BRIEF-U.S. DOJ, EPA announce $15 mln settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
* Department of Justice and EPA announce $15 million settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
Sept 12 Wells Fargo & Co : * Former Wells Fargo chair dick kovacevich says on cnbc that he
resisted taking tarp in 2008 because it would crash market * Kovacevich: regulators in September 2008 should have provided liquidity help
to some banks, not forced capital injections * Kovacevich: proprietary trading had nothing to do with financial crisis
* Department of Justice and EPA announce $15 million settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Court acknowledges that certification does not indicate that contractual pricing at issue is inappropriate