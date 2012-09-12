版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 12日 星期三 19:24 BJT

BRIEF-Former Wells Fargo chair dick kovacevich says on cnbc that he resisted taking tarp in 2008 because it would crash market

Sept 12 Wells Fargo & Co : * Former Wells Fargo chair dick kovacevich says on cnbc that he

resisted taking tarp in 2008 because it would crash market * Kovacevich: regulators in September 2008 should have provided liquidity help

to some banks, not forced capital injections * Kovacevich: proprietary trading had nothing to do with financial crisis

