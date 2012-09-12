版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 12日 星期三 20:30 BJT

BRIEF-Former Wells Fargo chair Dick Kovacevich chair says all investors must take hit in bank failures to ensure market discipline

Sept 12 Wells Fargo & Co : * Former Wells Fargo chair Dick Kovacevich chair says all investors must take

hit in bank failures to ensure market discipline * Kovacevich: financial crisis caused by about 8 investment banks and 12

savings and loans * Kovacevich: bankers who knew they were doing wrong should be charged

