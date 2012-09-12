BRIEF-Former Wells Fargo chair Dick Kovacevich chair says all investors must take hit in bank failures to ensure market discipline

BRIEF-U.S. DOJ, EPA announce $15 mln settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
* Department of Justice and EPA announce $15 million settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
Sept 12 Wells Fargo & Co : * Former Wells Fargo chair Dick Kovacevich chair says all investors must take
hit in bank failures to ensure market discipline * Kovacevich: financial crisis caused by about 8 investment banks and 12
savings and loans * Kovacevich: bankers who knew they were doing wrong should be charged
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Court acknowledges that certification does not indicate that contractual pricing at issue is inappropriate