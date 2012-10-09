版本:
BRIEF-US atty for southern district of ny, hud say they have filed a civil fraud mortgage lawsuit against Wells Fargo & Co

Oct 9 Wells Fargo & Co : * US atty for southern district of ny, hud say they have filed a civil fraud

mortgage lawsuit against Wells Fargo & Co * U.S. government seeks damages and penalties under false claims act for

alleged misconduct involving fha loans-statement * Suit alleges that as a result of false certifications by wells fha has paid

hundreds of millions of dollars in insurance claims.

