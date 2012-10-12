BRIEF-Wells Fargo CFO says expects 'pretty strong' mortgage quarter in fourth quarter, hopes it will last 'few' quarters

BRIEF-Micron Technology sees Q2 earnings per share of 86 cents, plus or minus a few cents - SEC filing
* Sees Q2 revenue of $4.65 billion, +/- $50 million; sees Q2 earnings per share $0.86, +/- a few cents - SEC filing
Oct 12 Wells Fargo & Co : * CFO says expects 'pretty strong' mortgage quarter in fourth quarter, hopes it
will last 'few' quarters * CEO says 'really focused on getting more capital back to our shareholders'
and 'looking forward' to next stress test * CEO says expenses still too high, but bank won't be 'slavish' to a number and
turn away revenue * CFO says net interest margin pressure can continue into next year * CFO says mortgage servicing costs could come down in the second half of next
year * CFO says mortgage volume is up so far in the fourth quarter compared to the
third quarter * CEO says the bank has been adding people to handle mortgage volume increase
