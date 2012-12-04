版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 4日 星期二 21:02 BJT

BRIEF-Wells Fargo CEO john stumpf says fiscal cliff talk affects psyche of businesses and consumers

Dec 4 Wells Fargo & Co : * CEO john stumpf says fiscal cliff talk affects psyche of businesses and

consumers * Stumpf: mortgage refinancing boom "has some time to go" * Stumpf: Wells Fargo can grow net interest income even with low rates and slow

growth

