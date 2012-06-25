Wells Fargo must pay $1.2 mln to fired broker

| June 25
June 25 A division of Wells Fargo & Co
must pay $1.2 million to a former broker after an arbitration
panel ruled that the firm wrongfully denied him deferred
compensation he had earned before he was fired for abusing the
company's email system.
Six weeks before Raymond John Kowalewski was to receive a
deferred compensation award, the Atlanta-based adviser was fired
for sending emails containing "racial language" and forwarding
"naked pictures" through Wells' computer system, his lawyer
Charles Dalziel said in an interview on Monday.
Dalziel said that while several other people in the office
had also sent such emails, they were not fired.
Kowalewski alleged breach of contract and tortious
interference with property, among other claims, in his assertion
that he had the right to payments from certain awards.
"There was paperwork that congratulated him for earning
those at the time," said Dalziel, referring to awards Kowalewski
earned from his days at Wachovia Securities and Prudential
Securities, where he had been since 1983. Wachovia merged with
Prudential in 2003, and Wells acquired Wachovia in 2008.
A Wells Fargo spokesman declined to comment on the
arbitration panel ruling.
Wells Fargo had requested that the statement of claim "be
denied in its entirety" and that all costs and attorneys' fees
be paid by Kowalewski, according to the arbitration award.
The award included compensatory damages for deferred
compensation programs from both Prudential and Wachovia, as well
as a retention award allotted a f ter Wells' merger. Kowalewski
also received compensation for health insurance damages, but the
panel denied his requests for punitive damages and attorneys'
fees.
Wells Fargo Advisors, the St. Louis-based brokerage business
of Wells Fargo & Co, is the third largest U.S. brokerage with
about $1.2 trillion in client assets under management.