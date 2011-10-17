Wells Fargo broker ranks, assets fall with market

* Wealth, brokerage assets down 3 percent vs year-ago

* Client assets fell 3 percent to $1.3 trillion

By Joseph A. Giannone

Oct 17 Client balances, revenue and managed-account assets at Wells Fargo Advisors all declined during the third quarter.

Business was down across the board at the third-largest U.S. brokerage during the three months ended on Sept. 30. Assets supervised for wealth management clients, IRAs and institutional retirement plans all declined. Managed account assets, from which Wells generates fees, fell 9 percent to $238 billion during the three-month period.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) does not break out profit or revenue for its wealth management, brokerage and retirement businesses, but together the group's profit fell 13 percent to $291 million from the June quarter. Revenue for these businesses dropped 6 percent to $2.89 billion.

Overall client balances fell 3 percent to $1.1 trillion from a year earlier. They are down from about $1.2 trillion at the end of June.

Wells said third-quarter revenue also reflected losses from hedges against its deferred-compensation plans, lower gains on securities transactions and a downturn in trade commissions.

The San Francisco-based bank earlier on Monday said its profit rose as expenses for bad loans fell, but its stock price slipped because the results fell shy of analyst expectations. (To see Wells Fargo earnings story, click on [ID:nN1E79C1Y1])

An early devotee to cross-selling loans and bank products to advisory clients, Wells Fargo said its retail brokers boosted average deposit balances by 14 percent during the quarter.

Wells Fargo acquired Wachovia during the 2008 financial crisis, gaining a national brokerage that combined Wachovia Securities, A.G. Edwards and Prudential Securities. Wells Fargo Advisors has a total of 15,188 advisers.

(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and Walden Siew)