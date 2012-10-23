版本:
2012年 10月 24日 星期三

Wells Fargo raises share buyback authorization

Oct 23 Wells Fargo & Co, the fourth largest U.S. bank by assets, said its board had increased its stock repurchase authorization by 200 million shares.

Shares of the company were down 1.6 percent at $33.95 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank has about 5.3 billion shares outstanding.

The lender reported a record third-quarter profit earlier this month.

