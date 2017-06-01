UPDATE 2-Longtime Wells Fargo wealth executive Carroll to retire

(Adds comments from Carroll and Sloan, details on Carroll's
career)
By Dan Freed
June 1 Longtime Wells Fargo & Co
executive David Carroll will retire from his role as head of
wealth and investment management next month, saying on Thursday
he is leaving because he wants to pursue "another chapter in my
life."
His departure after 38 years with Wells Fargo or its
predecessor comes as the third-largest U.S. bank is trying to
recover from a sales scandal that has tarnished its
once-pristine reputation, and months after Wells named a new
chief executive, limiting opportunities for other members of its
leadership team.
Carroll, 60, will be replaced by Jonathan Weiss, 59, who
currently heads Wells Fargo's investment banking business, the
bank said. Carroll's retirement is effective July 1, but he will
remain with the company until July 31 to make sure the
transition goes smoothly.
Perry Pelos, who heads the wholesale banking business,
expects to announce plans for the Wells Fargo Securities
business before Weiss changes jobs.
Reached at his office, Carroll said he was simply ready to
retire. He noted that the businesses he ran were bigger than
most U.S. companies and characterized his career as "fulfilling,
large and eventful."
"This is a personal decision to kind of get on with another
chapter of my life," he said. "I turned 60 a month ago and it's
as simple as that."
At a conference on Thursday, Wells Fargo Chief Executive Tim
Sloan noted Carroll's role in combining the wealth and
investment management businesses of Wells Fargo and Wachovia,
after the two banks merged in 2009. Carroll came to Wells Fargo
through that merger, having joined Wachovia Bank & Trust Company
in 1979.
Sloan also praised "steady growth" in revenue and improved
profit margins the wealth and investment management unit
experienced under Carroll's leadership, but noted that the
business remains small relative to the rest of Wells Fargo.
Last year, the combined business delivered $15.9 billion in
revenue and $2.4 billion in profit, up from $11.7 billion in
revenue and $1 billion in profit from a comparable unit in 2010.
That represented 18 percent of 2016 revenue and 11 percent of
net income.
"He's had just an incredible career at the company," said
Sloan. "He will definitely be missed. He's a good friend and
colleague."
Wells Fargo spokeswoman Kathleen Leary declined to elaborate
on reasons for Carroll's departure other than saying he was
"ready for new challenges."
Weiss also joined Wells Fargo from Wachovia and was
appointed to his current role in 2014. He will remain based in
New York and report to Sloan. He will also join the company's
operating committee.
The announcement of Carroll's retirement comes two days
after the lender made executive changes in its retail banking
business, which was hit by the sales scandal last year involving
the creation of as many as 2.1 million phony accounts in
customers' names without their permission.
The problems led to a $190 million regulatory settlement,
other government probes, the firing of several bankers, the
departure of Sloan's predecessor, John Stumpf, and shareholders
offering scant support for most directors at the bank's annual
meeting last month.
Wells Fargo has said it is not aware of the sales abuses
extending to the business overseen by Carroll.
The San Francisco-based bank's stock, which had fallen 7.2
percent this year through Wednesday's close, was little changed
in early trading.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Additional reporting by
Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra;
Editing by Sweta Singh, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Frances Kerry)