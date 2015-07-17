Wells Fargo wins dismissal of Chicago predatory lending lawsuit

July 17 Wells Fargo & Co on Friday won
the dismissal of a lawsuit by Cook County, Illinois that accused
the largest U.S. mortgage lender of violating the federal Fair
Housing Act by engaging in predatory lending practices in the
Chicago area.
U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman in Chicago said dismissal
was appropriate because Cook County, which includes Chicago, was
not within the FHA's "zone of interests."
The judge said Cook County may file an amended complaint,
but that he doubted that the problem can be fixed.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)