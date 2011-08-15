Wells Fargo hires Citadel investment bankers

* Wells snaps up team from hedge fund

* Move comes as Citadel sheds non-core operations

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK, Aug 15 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said on Monday that it has hired 25 investment bankers and administrative staff from Citadel less than one week it became clear that the hedge fund was putting the unit on the block.

Wells said the group included Brian Maier, who had headed investment banking at Citadel.

The move comes as the Chicago-based hedge fund, which oversees roughly $11 trillion, is working to shed non-core operations and Wells is trying to build out its capital markets business.

"Citadel has assembled a strong team of investment bankers with a solid array of skills and relationships," said Jonathan Weiss, Wells' co-head of Investment Banking and Capital Markets. "Their addition to Wells Fargo is consistent with our strategy to grow our business in a focused, disciplined and profitable manner that provides excellent service and capabilities to our clients," he said in a statement.

Maier will become Vice Chairman in Client Coverage at Wells Fargo while Stephen Gerson will be a senior banker in the Financial Technologies practice. Jim Broner will head technology, media and telecom investment banking while Scott Heberton and Jim Sigman will be co-heads of Financial Institutions Investment Banking, Wells Fargo said.

Late last weeks news filtered out that Chicago-based Citadel was abandoning plans to build an investment bank to rival East Coast heavyweights Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

Citadel's planned buildout coincided with the financial crisis and never gained much traction, in part, because people were unwilling to do this kind of business with a hedge fund.

After being badly damaged by the financial crisis when Citadel's main funds lost more than 50 percent, the firm refocused on its core activities. Last week the firm closed down its stock research operation.

Both the investment advisory services and stock research were part of Citadel Securities, which also includes electronic trading and options market-making. The businesses, which are more closely connected to the firm's main investment management operations, continue to operate.

This year, Citadel's main hedge funds have delivered top returns, rising 14 percent through the first week in August, investors in the funds said.

For Wells the move will help the bank move closer to its goals of expanding its capital markets business. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by Dave Zimmerman)