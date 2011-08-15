Wells Fargo hires Citadel investment bankers

* Wells snaps up team from hedge fund
* Move comes as Citadel sheds non-core operations
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
NEW YORK, Aug 15 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said
on Monday that it has hired 25 investment bankers and
administrative staff from Citadel less than one week it became
clear that the hedge fund was putting the unit on the block.
Wells said the group included Brian Maier, who had headed
investment banking at Citadel.
The move comes as the Chicago-based hedge fund, which
oversees roughly $11 trillion, is working to shed non-core
operations and Wells is trying to build out its capital markets
business.
"Citadel has assembled a strong team of investment bankers
with a solid array of skills and relationships," said Jonathan
Weiss, Wells' co-head of Investment Banking and Capital
Markets. "Their addition to Wells Fargo is consistent with our
strategy to grow our business in a focused, disciplined and
profitable manner that provides excellent service and
capabilities to our clients," he said in a statement.
Maier will become Vice Chairman in Client Coverage at Wells
Fargo while Stephen Gerson will be a senior banker in the
Financial Technologies practice. Jim Broner will head
technology, media and telecom investment banking while Scott
Heberton and Jim Sigman will be co-heads of Financial
Institutions Investment Banking, Wells Fargo said.
Late last weeks news filtered out that Chicago-based
Citadel was abandoning plans to build an investment bank to
rival East Coast heavyweights Goldman Sachs and Morgan
Stanley.
Citadel's planned buildout coincided with the financial
crisis and never gained much traction, in part, because people
were unwilling to do this kind of business with a hedge fund.
After being badly damaged by the financial crisis when
Citadel's main funds lost more than 50 percent, the firm
refocused on its core activities. Last week the firm closed
down its stock research operation.
Both the investment advisory services and stock research
were part of Citadel Securities, which also includes electronic
trading and options market-making. The businesses, which are
more closely connected to the firm's main investment management
operations, continue to operate.
This year, Citadel's main hedge funds have delivered top
returns, rising 14 percent through the first week in August,
investors in the funds said.
For Wells the move will help the bank move closer to its
goals of expanding its capital markets business.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by Dave Zimmerman)