UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo hires Citadel investment bankers

* Wells snaps up team from hedge fund
* Move comes as Citadel sheds non-core operations
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
NEW YORK, Aug 15 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said
on Monday that it has hired 25 investment bankers and
administrative staff from Citadel after the hedge fund
abandoned plans to build out its investment banking unit.
Wells said the group included Brian Maier, who had headed
investment banking at Citadel and will be a vice chairman of
client coverage for the bank.
The announcement comes less than a week after the
Chicago-based hedge fund, which oversees roughly $11 trillion,
shuttered its stock research operation and indicated that it
was shedding non-core operations.
The former Citadel staffers will complement Wells' existing
team and will help beef up the company's investment banking
practice that it purchased when it bought rival Wachovia,
executives said.
In league tables, Wells ranks as No. 17 for the
year-to-date in capital markets underwriting, trailing industry
leaders JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank. For mergers and
acquisitions, Wells ranks as No. 40, behind industry leaders
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
"Citadel has assembled a strong team of investment bankers
with a solid array of skills and relationships," said Jonathan
Weiss, Wells' co-head of Investment Banking and Capital
Markets. "Their addition to Wells Fargo is consistent with our
strategy to grow our business in a focused, disciplined and
profitable manner that provides excellent service and
capabilities to our clients," he said in a statement.
In addition to Maier, Wells has hired Stephen Gerson, Aviv
Laurence, Paul Pepe, Stavros Tsibiridis, Jim Broner, Scott
Heberton and Jim Sigman.
Late last weeks news filtered out that Citadel was
abandoning plans to build an investment bank to rival East
Coast heavyweights Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
The planned buildout coincided with the financial crisis
and never gained much traction, in part, because people were
unwilling to do this kind of business with a hedge fund.
After being badly damaged by the financial crisis when
Citadel's main funds lost more than 50 percent, the firm
refocused on its core activities. Last week the firm closed
down its stock research operation.
Both the investment advisory services and stock research
were part of Citadel Securities, which also includes electronic
trading and options market-making. The businesses, which are
more closely connected to the firm's main investment management
operations, continue to operate.
This year, Citadel's main hedge funds have delivered top
returns, rising 14 percent through the first week in August,
investors in the funds said.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by Dave
Zimmerman)