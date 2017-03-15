Wells Fargo CEO Sloan receives $12.8 mln, pay bump despite sales scandal

U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises in April
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
NEW YORK, March 15 Wells Fargo & Co's board of directors awarded Chief Executive Timothy Sloan $12.8 million for his work last year, a 17 percent increase, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.
Sloan was CEO for only a few months in 2016, having taken over the helm after former CEO John Stumpf resigned in light of a scandal over the bank's sales practices. He had previously been president and chief operating officer.
Sloan's compensation rose despite the board's decision not to award him or other top executives bonuses in light of the scandal, which involved thousands of employees opening perhaps millions of accounts in customers' names without their permission over a period of years.
Sloan's package was less than the $19.3 million Stumpf received as CEO the prior year. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra. Editing by Carmel Crimmins)
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.