UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo shareholders ratify pay plan

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Wells Fargo & Co shareholders on Tuesday ratified the bank's 2011 executive compensation plan by an overwhelming margin at a shareholder meeting at which more than a dozen protesters were ejected.

Last week, shareholders delivered a rebuke to Citigroup Inc's management with a surprising vote of no confidence in the bank's executive compensation plan.

At the Wells meeting, more than 96 percent of shares cast were in favor of the bank's pay plan. Chief Executive John Stumpf received $19.8 million in total compensation in 2011, an increase of about 5 percent from the previous year. Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit's pay climbed to $14.8 million in 2011, up from a token $1 the year before.

Wells stockholders also elected the bank's slate of directors and rejected four shareholder resolutions. A proposal to split the chairman and CEO roles, held by Stumpf, received the most support, about 33 percent of votes cast.

During the course of the meeting, about 15 protesters were removed by police after interrupting the proceedings. Outside, marchers surrounded the building, with some demonstrators staging a sit-in in the lobby. Building on Occupy Wall Street protests, they vented anger over issues ranging from foreclosures to CEO pay to economic disparity in the United States.