REFILE-Wells Fargo targets big spenders in credit card push

By Peter Rudegeair
Nov 7 Wells Fargo & Co, is looking to
entice more wealthy customers to use its credit cards as part of
a strategy to become a more dominant player in that business, a
top executive said on Thursday.
The San Francisco-based bank is "clearly underrepresented"
among the affluent, said Avid Modjtabai, the bank's head of
consumer lending, at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston
Conference. Wells Fargo aims to grow market share over the next
18 months through a recently announced partnership with American
Express Co, she added.
Only 7 percent of Wells Fargo's active credit card customers
are affluent compared to an industry benchmark of 29 percent,
Modjtabai said. The bank defines affluent customers as those
with investible assets in excess of $250,000.
In the first half of 2014, Wells Fargo will roll out new
credit cards offering competitive rewards with American Express
across the United States.
Wells Fargo is the largest U.S. home and overall auto
lender, but its share of the credit card business is
comparatively small. The bank was the sixth largest issuer of
Visa and MasterCard credit cards in terms of purchase volume
through the middle of 2013, lagging smaller competitors like
U.S. Bancorp, according to The Nilson Report.
Modjtabai also said the bank expected the profitability of
selling mortgages in the fourth quarter would be similar to the
third quarter. The bank's gain on sale margin was 1.42 percent
in the third quarter, down from 2.21 percent in the second
quarter.