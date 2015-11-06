Wells Fargo likely to issue more debt to comply with new rules

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 6 Wells Fargo & Co will
likely need to issue an additional $20 billion to $40 billion of
long-term debt to comply with new rules designed to help banks
better weather a crisis, Chief Financial Officer John
Shrewsberry said on Friday.
The debt issuance would be a relatively small portion of the
bank's liabilities, which stood at $1.56 trillion at Sept 30.
Even with the debt issuance, Wells Fargo will be able to post
modest growth in net interest income, a measure of profits from
lending, in 2016 from 2015, Shrewsberry said.
The issuance will allow Wells Fargo to comply with new rules
that aim to ensure that some of the biggest and most
interconnected U.S. banks have enough equity capital and
long-term debt to withstand crises.
Separately, the bank has developed systems that will allow
it to approve consumer loans quickly, to compete more
effectively with peer-to-peer lenders like LendingClub Corp,
, Shrewsberry said at a conference.
He questioned the "durability" of many consumer loan
startups once interest rates and defaults begin to rise and said
Wells Fargo was more excited by payment technologies.
Wells Fargo is developing customer authentication
technology, he said. Also is in the works are "a series of
things that bring us closer to merchants like location-based
services," such as being able to offer a coupon to a customer
who happens to be driving past a favorite store.
Asked about acquisitions, Shrewsberry said Wells Fargo was
more likely to look at assets than businesses. He said credit
card loans are a possible target, but mortgage or auto loans are
not, as the bank is already big enough in those areas.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Dan Wilchins
and Lisa Von Ahn)