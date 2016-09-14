UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo's unit to sell fund administration business

(Adds details)
Sept 14 Wells Fargo & Co said it agreed
to sell its fund administration business - Wells Fargo Global
Fund Services (GFS) - to SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc
.
The terms of the transaction were not disclosed, Wells Fargo
said in a statement.
The fund administration business is part of Well Fargo's
investment banking and capital markets business.
The announcement comes amid a gathering public storm over a
fake account scandal at the bank that has led to $190 million in
fines and the firing of 5,300 employees.
Well Fargo's shares have lost about 6 percent of their value
since last week, when U.S. regulators unveiled the fines. As a
result, the bank has ceded its position as the largest U.S. bank
by market capitalization to rival JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Politicians are calling for an investigation, and Wells
Fargo and regulators are expected to testify in the Senate next
week.
Fund administrator SS&C Technologies said the deal would add
250 employees serving more than 130 fund relationships in United
States, UK, Singapore and Hong Kong.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2016.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)