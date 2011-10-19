Durbin questions Wells Fargo's debit card fee

* Letter follows record profit report this week
* Wells is testing a $3/month fee.
* Sen. Durbin is author of provision crimping debit fees
By Rick Rothacker
Oct 19 U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin is taking on
another big bank, questioning why Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) is
testing a new debit card fee in five states while making record
profits.
The Illinois Democrat sent a letter to Wells CEO John
Stumpf on Wednesday asking him to explain the fee, which
charges customers $3 per month for using their debit cards.
Durbin sent a letter to Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan
earlier this month asking him to justify a planned $5 monthly
fee announced last month.
Bank of America (BAC.N) has faced the biggest backlash over
its charge, although Wells Fargo disclosed its test program
more than a month earlier. Both banks have said customers can
avoid the fees by meeting hurdles like using direct deposit for
their paychecks, or keeping a high enough minimum balance.
"If you were hoping that your new fee would go unnoticed,
it has not," Durbin wrote Stumpf.
Durbin is the author of a provision in the financial reform
law passed last year that slashed the fees banks can charge
merchants when customers pay with their debit cards.
Starting in October, the Federal Reserve capped the fee at
21 cents per transaction, down from an average of about 44
cents per transaction. Banks have reacted by developing new
charges for consumers for using their cards.
The senator's letter comes two days after San
Francisco-based Wells Fargo said it earned $3.8 billion for
common shareholders in the third quarter, up from $3.1 billion
in the same quarter last year.
In a conference call with analysts, Chief Financial Officer
Tim Sloan reiterated the bank's estimate that the new law will
cost the bank $250 million per quarter after taxes, but the
bank expects to recover half of that over time with increased
volume and "product changes."
Sloan told Reuters on Monday that the bank was still in the
first stages of testing the fee and had not decided to expand
or contract the program.
(Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina,
editing by Matthew Lewis)