Wells Fargo hires HSBC veteran in European push

Jan 15 Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday
it hired an HSBC Holdings Plc veteran to lead its
banking operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa as it
continues to expand its international operations.
Joe Saffire joins the fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets
after 20 years with HSBC, where he most recently was chief
operating officer and head of international banking in Germany.
He will be based in London and report to Sanjiv Sanghvi, head of
Wells Fargo's global banking group.
Wells said Saffire will focus on increasing business with
U.S.-based companies in Europe and European companies that
operate in the United States. The San Francisco-based bank has
said it plans to expand lending, treasury management and other
services in 20 countries outside the United States in the coming
years.
In November, the bank said it was adding wholesale business
lines in Canada after receiving a license that allows it to make
loans to and take deposits from corporate customers but not
consumers.