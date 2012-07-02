Wells Fargo unit in $25 million settlement

NEW YORK, July 2 Evergreen Investment Management
Company has agreed to pay $25 million to settle a class action
claiming it misled investors about a now defunct mutual fund's
exposure to mortgage-backed securities.
Lawyers for the investors filed papers in U.S. District
Court in Boston on Friday seeking preliminary court approval of
the accord with Evergreen, the former investment management
business of Wachovia Corp whose funds are now managed by Wells
Fargo & Co. Plaintiffs lawyers announced the settlement on
Monday.
The settlement covers investors in Evergreen Ultra Short
Opportunities Fund, which the plaintiffs claimed was marketed as
an ultra short bond fund. The plaintiffs contended the fund was
invested in illiquid and risky mortgage-backed securities.
The fund was operated by Evergreen Investment Management Co,
the investment management business of Wachovia, which Wells
Fargo agreed to acquire in 2008.
"We are particularly pleased to be able to recover on behalf
of our institutional investor clients who ultimately were
cheated of millions of dollars as a result of the blatant
misrepresentations made by the defendants," Stewart Cohen, a
lawyer for the plaintiffs, said in a statement.
Evergreen liquidated the fund in June 2008. By then, the
fund's assets were worth $403 million, down by $300 million from
nine months earlier, according to an August 2011 court decision.
Investors sued, claiming to have lost 25 percent of their
investments.
U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton largely denied a motion
to dismiss in March 2010 and certified the investor class in
August 2011. A jury trial had been set for June 4, but was
canceled after the parties notified the judge on May 15 they had
reached a settlement.
In the court papers filed on Friday, lawyers for the
plaintiffs estimated recoverable damages at $97 million. The
figure did not include $33 million the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission previously obtained for shareholders in June
2009 as part of a $40 million settlement.
Evergreen and Wachovia continue to "deny each and all of the
claims alleged by" the plaintiffs, according to Friday's motion.
Laura Fay, a spokeswoman for Wells Fargo, in a statement
emphasized that the events in the lawsuit predated Wells Fargo's
acquisition of Wachovia.
Wells Fargo's "policies and procedures, and conservative
approach to risk management, have led the firm to successfully
avoid the regulatory challenges experienced by many firms in the
mutual fund industry," she added.
The case is In Re Evergreen Ultra Short Opportunities Fund
Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court of the District of
Massachusetts, 08-cv-11064.