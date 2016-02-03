Wells Fargo to pay $1.2 bln in FHA-related settlement

BRIEF-Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement for Levosert
* Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement to sell a female medical product in europe - statement
Feb 3 Wells Fargo & Co said it would pay $1.2 billion to resolve some civil claims related to its Federal Housing Administration lending program between 2001 and 2010.
The company said it had reached an agreement in principle on Feb. 1 with the Department of Justice, the attorney's offices for the Southern District of New York the Northern District of California and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. (1.usa.gov/1JXUnNe) (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained